Curling aficionados — and those with just a curiosity for the sport — will be able to participate in two upcoming events at the Cambridge Curling Club, 3101 MN-95 #95.
The first event it called a “2 + 2 Bonspiel” because it allows two club members who have been active for five or more years to invite two inexperienced folks. “Bonspiel” is curling talk for a tournament.
The 2 + 2 event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8. It is a one-day event consisting of 16 teams, with sign-ups on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested in signing up can do so only at the club. This is a double elimination spiel, and first draw time is at 9 a.m.
The second event is the 2022 Women’s Boob Tube Bonspiel, planned for the more experienced curler.
At this bonspiel, female curlers are invited to dress up as characters from their favorite television shows, from “Game of Thrones” to “Golden Girls.” A $100 prize will be awarded for the best costume.
This bonspiel has a 16-team limit with 6-end games.In the event of an extra end, each player throws one rock. A Saturday raffle is also planned for the event that starts on Jan. 28. There is an entry fee for the bonspiel which will cover the cost of Saturday meals as well as the curling fun.
For more information on these events, visit cambridgecurlingclub.com.
