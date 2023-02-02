Sub-zero temperatures won’t stop hearty residents of Cambridge from enjoying winter activities during the city’s first-ever Winterfest, featuring sled dog rides, free smores and hot chocolate, multiple fire pits, ice skating, sledding, plus music and food vendors. Participants also were able to judge entries in the city’s snowman contest.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.