Sub-zero temperatures won’t stop hearty residents of Cambridge from enjoying winter activities during the city’s first-ever Winterfest, featuring sled dog rides, free smores and hot chocolate, multiple fire pits, ice skating, sledding, plus music and food vendors. Participants also were able to judge entries in the city’s snowman contest.
Cambridge embraces the elements during first-ever Winterfest
