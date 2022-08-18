People participating in the obligatory guessing game of “what business is opening at...” can now permanently remove all auto-oriented businesses from their predictions when it comes to downtown Cambridge.
During the Aug. 15 Cambridge city council meeting, the council approved on a 4-1 vote an ordinance amendment that limits businesses such as car dealerships, gas stations, or automobile servicing stations in two ways. The first, and most dramatic limitation is that no new businesses of that nature will be allowed to open within the downtown and downtown fringe district. The Cambridge downtown district primarily runs from 3rd Ave NE to 3rd Ave SE to the north and south of Highway 95 and west to east from Birch Street to the railroad tracks.
According to Community Development Director Marcia Westover, the banning of such businesses would not affect any existing businesses, except not allowing them to expand from their current footprint.
“It is important to note that legal existing non-conforming uses are allowed to stay as long as they follow state statute,” Westover said.
The second part of the amendment required that any auto dealership that wishes to open anywhere within the city limits must be on a piece of property that is at least one acre in size. Again, Westover noted that any current dealerships are exempt from this ordinance unless they choose to expand or move to a new location within the city.
It was that second part that caused a nay vote from Councilmember Lisa Iverson.
“I understand the reasoning of this ordinance because of the problems we had before,” Iverson said, referencing a long-running legal battle the city had gone through with one used car lot owner who had too many cars placed on his small lot. “But I don’t agree with changing it to a one-acre site for everybody.
“For a small car lot to be forced to purchase an acre, if I was in that position, I don’t think I could continue in that business.”
Mayor Jim Godfrey countered that mandating one acre, allows a used car lot to have more inventory for sale, which would help increase business.
The City Administrator added that this change wasn’t just brought on by problems with one car lot.
“Staff have received several complaints that have almost exclusively been centered around the lots that tend to be these ‘micro lots’ — these six-car, eight-car type lots,” Vogel said. “That is part of the intent to reduce the nuisance complaints that we get.”
“I don’t like passing ordinances that restrict business practices,” said Councilmember Bob Shogren. “In fact, this kinda goes against my grain. But I don’t think this is unreasonable.”
USED CAR LOT GETS IUP EXTENSION
Before the ordinance change was discussed and voted on, the council heard a request from Kevin Wudel, owner of North Metro Auto Sales, for an extension of his interim use permit to continue operating his used car lot at 140 1st Ave West for an additional two years.
According to Westover and Vogel, this request was intentionally brought before the council before they changed the ordinance as a compromise to give Wudel plenty of time to find a new location for his business. Westover explained that since Wudel needs an IUP to operate a used car lot at that location, it creates a loophole in the ordinance amendment that states existing businesses are exempt from the moratorium on auto-oriented businesses in the downtown district.
“An IUP is meant for a temporary solution for a vacant building, and as things change, like our downtown where we want to revitalize it and want to move those businesses out that have an IUP and bring the new businesses in,” Westover said. “Staff felt two years was reasonable and an appropriate time to have him look for a new spot to relocate.”
“This is a very intentional direction of casting of votes to have the IUP extended before we consider the other item,” Vogel said. “We want to provide Mr. Wudel the opportunity to stay in business for these two years. We want to provide Mr. Wudel the opportunity to take a real reasonable amount of time to look for sites that may be appropriate for his use moving forward.
“So, in two years, with those changed ordinances, there wouldn’t even be a legal discussion on an extension because it would be a not-allowable use (of the property).”
CAMBRIDGE APPROVES INCLUSION IN ‘ORANGE FROG’ BILLBOARD
Also at the Aug. 15 council meeting, the council took the complete opposite stance from the Isanti City Council in approving the placement of the city’s logo on a billboard promoting Isanti County’s ongoing mental health initiative, commonly called “Orange Frog.” At its Aug. 10 meeting, the Isanti council unanimously declined to have Isanti’s logo on the billboard, calling the initiative “a waste of money.”
The Cambridge council, however, felt the initiative was an important project for improving mental health issues within the county and the billboard would be a good show of solidarity.
Vogel mentioned that he took part in the 2019 mental health survey that indicated that even pre-pandemic, social isolation was the number three public health issue among Isanti County residents.
“We just finished the 2022 survey and it will likely show higher results in that area,” Vogel said. “I see no downside to participating in the billboard.”
Vogel added that so far, Presbyterian Homes, MinnCo Credit Union, Cub Foods, Isanti County Public Health, Cambridge-Isanti Schools, Allina Health, the city of Braham, and Braham Public Schools have all agreed to be included on the billboard, which will read “Thank you Isanti County Happiness Coalition for making us the happiest county on earth.”
Vogel said the International Thought Leaders Network is paying for the billboard, so there is no cost to the city.
