Cambridge Fire Chief honored as October’s Hero of the month

Cambridge, Minnesota is no longer holding out for a hero. Cambridge Fire Department Chief Todd Tomczik has been named Hero of the month by Fire Fighters for Healing.
Fire Fighters for Healing is a non-profit organization founded by Jake LaFerriere, a firefighter who was severely burned in the line of duty. Its mission is to support burn survivor patients and help firefighters and first responders pivot after a line of duty injury or medical diagnosis. Each month they honor a firefighter or paramedic in the state of Minnesota who goes "above and beyond to serve their community."
Tomczik was nominated by Jenna Colvin, the Vice Chair of Fire Fighters for Healing. His nomination acknowledges Tomczik, “for his commitment to the fire service and his family and friends. For being a devoutly dedicated husband, father, son, friend, and community member. He is dependable and loyal. He is calm and methodical under pressure to keep everyone safe.”
Tomczik said the honor was completely "unforeseen," but not unappreciated. “I have an amazing support staff that helps me so this is humbling.” When asked if he was going to celebrate his win Tomczik said no and that was keeping everything, “status quo” for now.
Chief Tomczik began his career in 1987 with the Eden Prairie Fire Department. He joined the Isanti County Sheriff’s Safety Rescue Department in 1998. In 2007 he joined the Cambridge Fire Department where he was sworn in as chief in 2020.
Tomczik is well-liked but the firefighters who are under his command. Cambridge Fire Department’s Assistant Chief Corey Bustrom said, “Todd’s positive attitude is a huge benefit and helps his team stay positive but also provides direction to his team when mental health issues arise.”
You can read all about Chief Tomczik’s outstanding career and why he is October’s hero of the month, on the Fire Fighters for Healing website https://firefightersforhealing.org/heroofthemonth.
