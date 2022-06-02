Join the members of the Anoka County Minnesota Kennel Club and the Cambridge Minnesota Kennel Club at the Summer Solstice Cluster All-Breed Dog Shows at the Isanti County Fairgrounds, Thursday, June 23 through Sunday, June 26, 2022. The shows begin at 8 a.m. and will run until about 4 p.m. each day. There is no admission charge to the public.
Want to see a particular breed? A week before the shows, go to www.onofrio.com; click on click on “Closed Shows”; scroll down to “Cambridge MN” Anoka County Minnesota Kennel Club and Cambridge Minnesota Kennel Club, and click on “Judging Program.” Look for the breed you are interested in watching to find the ring and the time that the breed will be shown each day.
Special events include barn-hunt, fast cat, and dock diving, along with numerous vendors.
The Summer Solstice Cluster All-Breed Dog Shows celebrate summer with an American tradition as old as apple pie and cherry trees. Americans have welcomed the joys of dog ownership for hundreds of years. Today the role of dogs in society has shifted from hunters and working dogs to primarily family companions.
The Anoka County Minnesota Kennel Club and the Cambridge Minnesota Kennel Club, licensed by and a member of the American Kennel Club — the nation’s largest registry and leading non-profit organization dedicated to the welfare of purebred dogs — recognize that canine companionship is not only a right but also a privilege that must be respected and nurtured.
Whether you are looking for a new puppy for your family, thinking about becoming a first-time dog owner, or are a life-long dog lover, we encourage you to “bone-up” on responsible dog ownership.
The Isanti County Fairgrounds address is 3101 NE Highway 95, Cambridge.
