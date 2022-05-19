The city of Cambridge is in need of new prosecution services after it was announced the Isanti County Attorney’s Office will not be renewing its contract with the city.
City Administrator Evan Vogel said he was informed of this decision by County Attorney Jeff Edblad, but added that Edblad said the county will continue providing services until Aug. 1, 2022, in order to give the city enough time to send out a request for proposals and to select a new prosecuting attorney.
By state statute, the county attorney office must handle all felony and select types of gross misdemeanor cases that occur within the county’s borders — including ones within any city limits. Since 1999 the Isanti County Attorney’s Office has also handled the prosecution of lesser crimes that take place within Cambridge city limits.
According to Edblad, the city has simply “outgrown” his office’s abilities to properly handle the growing workload presented by the city. He specifically noted the presence of big box stores in Cambridge as a contributing factor, given the number of shoplifting incidents they report. He also said the increase in crime around the county in general has increased his office’s workload.
Interestingly, while many have looked at the switch to virtual courtroom proceedings as being a time-saver, Edblad said his office has actually seen an increase in work since the beginning of the pandemic. Before, a single attorney could make himself available in a conference room to go over all of the preliminary work of a stack of cases, including such things as plea deals. By doing these via zoom, however, Edblad said more people are simply pleading “not guilty,” which triggers much more work that needs to be done in order to go to trial.
Additionally, the introduction of technology such as body cameras is beginning to overburden his office’s infrastructure.
Edblad added that as of right now, his office will continue to do prosecuting services for the city of Braham since they don’t have the big box stores, however, that too might change in the future.
“This wasn’t an easy decision for me to make,” Edblad said. “But in the end, I think it’s the best one for everyone.”
ODDS AND ENDS
In other action during the May 16 meeting, the council:
• Approved annexing a parcel of property owned by Jerry Horbul along Flanders Street NE on the far eastern edge of Cambridge’s city limits. The request was made by Horbul in order to sell the land to Menard, Inc., a developer that wishes to use that land to expand The Preserve at Parkwood development;
• Approved the city’s first interim-use permit for the keeping of chickens and ducks on a property within city limits;
• Approved a Downtown Grant application by Adam Shorer for the replacement of an old door with a new window at his building located at 144 2nd Avenue SE. The amount of the grant is $3,318.83, which is half the cost of the project;
• Approved committing to pay for 22.4% of the costs of the street reconstruction costs for 343rd Avenue NE from Main Street North to Zxylite Street NE. 343rd Avenue NE is a boundary line between the city and Cambridge Township; and
• Tabled a request from Police Chief Todd Schuster to purchase and install upgraded surveillance system at City Hall and into the mall in order to receive a second bid for the project. According to Schuster, the current system is 20 years old, so it is outdated. City Attorney Jay Squires advised the council that any project over $25,000 must have at least two bids presented. Currently, the only bid came from Marco Technologies LLC at a cost of $34,888.55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.