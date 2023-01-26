Beginning this spring, or whenever all this winter’s snow melts (whichever comes first), the city of Cambridge will be looking for volunteers to help keep its numerous parks clean.
Originating from discussions by the council regarding its concerns about the increasing instances of vandalism in the parks and the rising costs of cleanup in staff time alone, city staff have come up with a call for volunteers to take ownership in one or more of their favorite parks.
“The city has been experiencing a frustrating amount of graffiti and vandalism and mistreatment,” said City Administrator Evan Vogel. “This is a great opportunity for individuals, families, businesses, organizations, church groups, youth clubs, or schools to be involved and contribute to their community and help maintain our beautiful parks and green space.”
Vogel said the program is modeled closely after the city of Isanti’s park cleanup program. “It provides individuals or groups opportunities to sign up to do park cleanup, to do flowerbed maintenance, things of that nature.”
The premise of the program is pretty basic, and is similar to the state’s “Adopt a Highway” program. Volunteers agree to pick up litter and other debris at least three times per year, for example in the spring, mid-summer, and fall at their chosen park. They will coordinate the cleanup days with the Cambridge Public Works Department, which will supply volunteers with trash bags and establish a place for the filled bags to be collected.
Additional tasks volunteers may perform are the planting, weeding, and watering of flowers in pre-approved areas; alerting Public Works of any vandalism, damage, or other potential safety concerns in their adopted park; or other pre-approved projects that would benefit or beautify the adopted park.
Anyone interested in signing up for the program can fill out a registration form that includes your name, name of the group (if applicable), address, phone number, email address, and your first and second preferred park. For groups, each individual must print their name and sign the registration form. By doing so, individuals waive any liability by the city for claims, injuries, damages, or causes of action incurred to them as a result of participation in the program.
Additionally, all participants under the age of 18 must have a parental waiver form filled out and they must have adult supervision at all times while cleaning up the park.
Forms can be picked up at City Hall, the Public Works Department, or on the city’s website. Forms should be turned in directly to the Public Works Department at 800 7th Ave SW in Cambridge.
