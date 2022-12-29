Cambridge invites residents to build a snowman

Residents of Cambridge have an opportunity to show off their snow sculpting skills. The city of Cambridge is holding a snowman and snow sculpture contest. The contest begins on Jan. 1 and ends on Jan. 27 at 4 p.m.
The contest has four categories best traditional snowman, biggest, most creative, and best business.
To participate, create your entry in your own yard or a nearby park, then submit your entry in person at Cambridge City Hall, 300 3rd Ave. NE or online at infor@ci-cambridge.mn.us. Include a photo, the address, and a phone number so you can be contacted if you win.
Judging for the sculpture contest will be held at the Winter Festival on Jan. 28, held at Central Green Park, 1455 Fern St. S. from 2 to 6 p.m. Cambridge residents can vote for their favorites in each category.
Winter Fest will have ice skating, corn hole, sledding, s’mores, vendors, and food trucks. There will also be sled dog rides.
For more information visit https://www.ci.cambridge.mn.us/amenities-fun/events-activities/2023-snowman-and-snow-sculpture-contest/-fsiteid-1#!/
