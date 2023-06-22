Cambridge is going to the dogs

Show dogs of all sorts of breeds will be descending on the Isanti County Fairgrounds for four days of K9 bliss during the annual Summer Solstice Dog Show. Admission is free to the public.

 Bill Stickels III County Star Archives

Join the members of the Anoka County Minnesota Kennel Club and the Cambridge Minnesota Kennel Club at the Summer Solstice Cluster All-Breed Dog Shows at the Isanti County Fairgrounds, Thursday, June 22 through Sunday, June 25, 2023.  The shows begin at 8 a.m. and will run until about 4 p.m. each day. There is no admission charge to the public.

 Want to see a particular breed?  A week before the shows, go to www.onofrio.com; click on click on “Closed Shows”; scroll down to “Cambridge MN” Anoka County Minnesota Kennel Club and Cambridge Minnesota Kennel Club, and click on “Judging Program.”  Look for the breed you are interested in watching to find the ring and the time that the breed will be shown each day.

Special events include Conformation, Obedience, Barn-Hunt, FastCAT, and North America Diving Dogs, along with numerous vendors.

The Isanti County Fairgrounds address is 3101 NE Highway 95, Cambridge, MN 55008.

