Cambridge-Isanti Alumni turns life experiences into inspiring memoir ‘Do These Sweatpants Make Me Look Single’

Jen Carlson, a 1999 graduate of Cambridge-Isanti high school, has always had the desire to help, that’s how in 2019 she found herself in Thailand to visit a young boy she sponsored through Compassion International. She’d been sponsoring him for 10 years and he was aging out of the system. It was there in this unlikeliest of places that Carlson had a spiritual moment, surrounded by all the young children in the village, that would take her life in a new direction.
Even though she is single, being a mom was something Carlson had always pictured for herself. It was at this moment that she thought, “there’s so many kids who need a mom out there and I want to be a mom and so maybe this could happen in a different way.” At the time Carlson was working as a cosmetics territory representative which required her to travel between eight states regularly. Hardly a life conducive to children.
So, Carlson prayed about it. She wrote in her journal that if she didn’t have to travel for her job she could commit to becoming a foster mom for refugee children. “So, it’s kind of like this fake promise. But, I was never really committed to leaving my job to make it happen.”
After months of praying Carlson learned that the company she worked for was eliminating her department completely. Everyone was getting laid off. “I felt like that was my sign. And so, I took a job that was local and applied to be a foster parent.”
The children who have come to live with Carlson have come through the unaccompanied refugee minors (URM) program. These children are brought to the United States without a parent or guardian. Most have experienced unimaginable, traumatic events and though family reunification services are provided, many are never reunited with their birth families.
The URM program began in the 1980s to assist thousands of children in Southeast Asia without a parent or guardian to care for them. Since then over 13,000 children have entered the URM program and been placed with foster parents like Carlson.
“I did just more respite care during covid. Then last year I got a placement for a young girl from Africa who was about to have a baby,” Carlson said. “She moved in with me two months before she delivered and I was in the delivery room. She called me mom and it was a really meaningful experience. She lived with me for seven months with her baby. And then this year I was placed with a young girl from China and she’s in high school.”
Jen was thrown into the deep end of parenting, learning how to care for a child who has gone through trauma, facing language barriers (French, tribal languages, and Mandarin Chinese respectively), and cultural differences, but with each new placement, she’s grown and learned new tools to help her adjust to being a mom. “The first time you do anything so big, it’s kind of just a shock to your system. It has been an adjustment just to kind of figure out what does my time look like now? How do I divide that between still maintaining my life as a single person in regards to friendships and dating and all of those things.”
As if maintaining that balance wasn’t hard enough in the midst of all of the chaos Carlson is adding published author to her list of accomplishments, with the release of her new memoir “Do these sweatpants make me look single.” The book, which was released on January 1, is a humorous account of a friendly dating competition that Jen and her “extroverted sister” Lisa challenged each other to as a way to become “better versions of our single selves.”
More than a memoir which documents the sister’s competition to win a $100 spa gift card through a well-thought-out points system, meet a man 50 points, go on date 25 points, level up with healthy habits like exercising 10 points, the book exposes the author’s vulnerability that makes it relatable to all readers.
Loaded with humorous moments that make the book an easy read to settle down with on a cold January night, Carlson still hopes to help others through her journey of dating, debt recovery, and weight loss. “This was fun for me to learn how to write a memoir and how to write, true stories that could inspire or impact someone else’s life. I think that what’s very rewarding and meaningful to me is to know that the story might help someone else who’s out there trying to work on those same goals, kind of leveling up or changing their health or their faith or money or dating or love or whatever it is.”
Carlson hopes that readers will find depth and meaning in “Do these sweatpants make me look single?” She hopes they take away from the experience of reading the idea that, “Change doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a slow drip and a slow evolution. If we have a vision for our lives just to continue kind of making those small action steps. I think God starts to write a story that’s bigger than what we could have ever imagined.”
Carlson is already looking to the future and thinking about what her second book will be. She’s drafted a children’s book, a book for aestheticians, but that’s not what she thinks will be the next chapter in her author journey. “I think if I wrote another book that had maybe the same depth and meaning that [Do these sweatpants make me look single] has, I think that would probably be around becoming a mom through refugee foster care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.