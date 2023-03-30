The Cambridge-Isanti Dollars for Scholars has announced a new way to raise funds for scholarships in its annual Give-A-Thon campaign. Since 1990, the non-profit organization has been committed to providing post-graduate education and training to Cambridge-Isanti High School graduates. The new GIVE-A-THON name replaces the previous Phonathon, which was hosted for the past 30 years.
The GIVE-A-THON campaign allows donors to contribute by mail, text, or online. Donations by mail can be sent to the Cambridge-Isanti Public Schools, while text donations can be made by sending GIVEATHON2023 to 44-321 on a mobile device. Those who wish to donate online can visit ci.dollarsforscholars.org, click the Donate Now button and follow the online GIVE-A-THON 2023 campaign link.
All funds raised during the GIVE-A-THON campaign will be awarded as scholarships to Cambridge-Isanti High School seniors. Last year, the organization distributed $220,750 in scholarships to 216 seniors.
For more information, visit ci.dollarsforscholars.org or scholarshipamerica.org.
Contact:
Cambridge-Isanti Dollars for Scholars
625A Main St. N.
Cambridge, MN 55008
(0) comments
