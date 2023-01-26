Education Minnesota Cambridge-Isanti, the Kaleidoscope Revue, and Independent School District #911 are proud to announce that they will be sponsoring three $2,000 scholarships for Cambridge-Isanti seniors and past graduates who are planning on pursuing a degree in education.
The scholarship information is available from Mr. David Hanson, an English teacher located in room 138, or Ms. Viva Anderson, the career center at Cambridge-Isanti High School. Eligible students are encouraged to apply and submit their materials by the deadline of Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
