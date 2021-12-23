Cambridge-Isanti High School announces 2022 Triple A nominees

All schools have students who are deserving of recognition, whether it be for an amazing career in sports, outstanding grades or for an exemplary performance in a one-act play. But those students who have managed to excel in academics, athletics and the arts, are be eligible for the Minnesota State High School League’s Triple ‘A’ scholarship, one of the state’s highest recognitions.
At Cambridge-Isanti High School, two students — Jillian Edblad and Reid Stevens — have been nominated for the 2022 Triple ‘A’ award. Both students are involved in a litany of activities and both shine academically.
Jillian Edblad
Jillian has served on the CIHS Student Council for three years and is its vice present. She has been the student representative to the District 911 school board for the past two years, a member of the National Honor Society for two years and is a also a two-year academic letter recipient. Jillian has served as a leader for the past two years for Link Crew, an organization tasked with welcoming freshmen to high school.
In addition, Jillian has been a cast of numerous plays and musicals at Cambridge-lsanti High School and in the community, winning acting awards at one-act play competitions. An accomplished dancer and singer, Jillian has lettered in theater and sings with two Cambrldge-lsanti a capella jazz choirs: “Unaccompanied Minors” and “Acouschix”. As a member and president of the Thespian Troupe, she represents CIHS on the State Thespian Officers Board.
As an athlete, Edblad is a member of the Swimming and Diving team for which she has received recognition as Academic All Conference for the past three seasons and Academic All State her final season as well as All Conference Honorable Mention. She teaches youth swimming lessons as a water safety instructor for Cambridge-lsanti Community Education and has taught private swim lessons.
Of her involvement in arts, athletics and academics, Jillian said they have “promoted my personal growth and experiences,” paying heed especially to the aspects of teamwork and leadership she has gleaned.
“My involvement in the arts, athletics, and academics has allowed me to grow as a role model,” Jillian wrote in her nomination essay. “(Whether it is) encouraging young swimmers, greeting and taking pictures with kids following the performances of ‘The Wizard Oz,’ or helping my Link Crew Freshman, I have the opportunity to be a positive role model for Cambridge-lsanti High School.”
Biology teacher Tricia Hennen, who recommended Jillian for ‘Triple’ A, wrote, “In each of these roles, Jillian is positive and willing to work hard for success. Jillian shows the self-discipline it takes to get a job done well; she is responsible and respectful and well rounded, Whether it is the Arts, Academics or Athletics, Jillian’s hard work and attitude have allowed her to excel in each.”
Reid Stevens
Reid Stevens, also an academic all-star, takes several Advance-Placement courses at CIHS and prioritizes academics over his numerous activities. A member of NHS, Reid is a percussionist in the “highest-level ensemble available” and has played in jazz band for two years, marching/pep band for four years and drumline. Currently Reid is the vice President of band program, and has received academic all-conference recognition for band.
Reid serves as a team captain for Math League. He has performed as a cast member for multiple musicals, has worked on the technical team for the three-act play, and was inducted into the International Thespian Society. For Model United Nations, in which Reid has participated for three years, he is a captain. He serves alongside Jillian on the student council, fulfilling the role of president. Also a two-year member of Link Crew, Reid was selected to be a commissioner. Reid is also a member of the Sexuality and Gender Alliance, which promotes inclusivity for LGBT+ students.
Reid is manager for the junior varsity and varsity girls tennis teams, earning a conference championship, varsity letter and academic all-conference. He played on the JV, JV-B, and 9th Grade basketball teams, and was a manager for the boys basketball program for sophomore year, including during their Section 7AAAA championship before the state tournament was canceled by the MSHSL due to COVID-19. Currently, Reid works as a student assistant coach for the boys basketball team, as appointed by the head coach. Despite not being able to play tennis for one year during the pandemic, he remains at the varsity level and has in the past received academic all-conference honors.
In his essay, Reid acknowledged his growth, including overcoming ast issues with social anxiety. “When I began high school, I was socially reserved and only had a few activities that I was active in,” he said. “I didn’t have any passions outside of school, band, and sports. Throughout the last four years I have continued to develop new interests, such as musical theater, mathematics, and the study of politics, government, and economics.
“I have also had the opportunity to develop relationships with new people, resulting in me overcoming my past social anxieties. I have developed my leadership skills and work ethic, and achieved many honors,” he wrote.
“Participating in activities that I find fulfilling allows me to maintain a positive and optimistic attitude that allows me to be the best version of myself.”
James Woodbury, a teacher and advisor for Model United Nations, wrote of Reid, “Reid Stevens is a vital member of the Cambridge-Isanti Model United Nations team, and he has helped foster its growth into a reputable and respected organization. As a result, he has earned the respect of every member of the team and uses him as an example of what an excellent delegate should be. ... On account of his mature approach to his responsibilities, I often thought of Reid in the highest possible terms that a teacher could for a student.”
The 2022 Triple ‘A’ winners will be announced at the Triple ‘A’ Award banquet held in conjunction with the Boys Basketball State Tournament in March.
