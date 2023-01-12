Cambridge-Isanti High School names 2023 Triple A selections

Cambridge-Isanti High School announced Ava Lowman and Evan Goebel as its 2022-2023 Academics, Arts, and Athletics selections.
Ava, the daughter of Josh and Thea Lowman, has taken a range of advanced courses, including AP and College in the Schools, and has excelled in a variety of extracurricular activities including band, choir, tennis, track, speech, and one act play. In her application, Ava wrote that she has learned that a strong work ethic and positive attitude help one persevere and inspire others. A staff member recommendation described Ava as a “wonderful leader and role model” who is sincere and genuine, and acts with care and integrity.
Evan, the son of Chris and Kate Goebel, has also taken College in the Schools courses, and has excelled in choir, cross country, tennis, speech, and one act play. Evan is also a state thespian officer, and wrote in his application about his growth as a writer, artist, and person through the process of playwriting. A staff member recommendation described Evan as passionate, tenacious, calm, approachable, and always willing to go above and beyond to help others.
