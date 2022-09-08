A College & Education Fair for all high school students and their families will be held at Cambridge-Isanti High School (enter Door #7) on Thursday, Sept 22, 2022 from 6--7:30 p.m.
This fair provides students and parents an opportunity to explore a variety of options for continued education and technical training after high school. Representatives from nearly 100 educational institutions will be available to answer questions and provide important information for post-high school planning. Structured like a trade show, students and parents will be free to look at various displays and speak with admission professionals representing a wide variety of post-secondary options.
Save time at the college fair – register your information ahead of time! You can register your personal information and create a personal barcode to be scanned at the fair by colleges that you are interested in. Simply register at www.strivefair.com before you come to the Fair. Save the barcode as a screen shot or print it out and bring it with you to the fair. This way you don’t have to fill out all those information cards at the fair!
This event is sponsored by the Minnesota Association for College Admission Counseling (MACAC) and the College & Career Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School. Admission is free and open to all high school students and their families.
