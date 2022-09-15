Cambridge-Isanti High School Students Awarded with Academic Honors from College Board National Recognition Programs

Cambridge-Isanti High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process.
“We’re thrilled that Abigail & Lucienne have earned this recognition. We are very proud of them for their achievements in their classrooms and on College Board assessments,” said Katie Soler, Career, College & Assessment Coordinator at CIHS. “These programs help students stand out to colleges during admissions.”
Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT, earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams and attend school in a rural area or small town.
“We want to honor the hard work of these students through the College Board National Recognition Programs. This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students who they are hoping to reach,” said Tarlin Ray, College Board senior vice president of BigFuture. “We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor and it helps them plan for their big future.”
