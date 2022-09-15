Following through on discussions during previous meetings, the Cambridge and Isanti city councils unanimously passed ordinances that place an up-to one-year moratorium on the sale of THC products that were formally legalized by the state legislature back in June.
While the language of both interim ordinances is nearly identical, one significant difference is that the city of Isanti’s version exempts any business that is already selling these products. According to Isanti City Administrator Josi Wood, this language was included based on the recommendations of the city’s attorneys since it is known through advertisements that The CBD Joint, which is located on Highway 65 within city limits, is already selling these products.
During the discussion at its Sept. 6 meeting, Cambridge City Administrator Evan Vogel stated that to his knowledge, there are no businesses within city limits that are currently selling the products. However, he added that there are no requirements to notify the city about the intent to sell the products.
“Most people are being cautious, so they contact ahead of time and check,” Vogel said. “With that said, I don’t think they have an obligation. There is very little said about this.”
While setting the moratorium at one year, both ordinances do have provisions that allow it to be revoked sooner if the council decides to.
Another difference between the two ordinances is Isanti spells out the punishment for violating the ordinance as a misdemeanor. Cambridge does not specify any sort of violation punishment.
“We’re putting this in place so we can better educate us and the community,” said Isanti Mayor Jeff Johnson. “We just want to make this a level playing field.”
CAMBRIDGE ODDS AND ENDS
In other action, the Cambridge City Council:
•Upheld a dangerous dog designation on a dog who had recently bit a postal carrier. Under city ordinance, the owner of a dog who had been involved in an incident that resulted in the police being notified has the right to ask for a hearing before the council to dispute the designation. With the dangerous dog designation, owners must provide a proper enclosure for the animal, post warning signs, and obtain a minimum of $300,000 liability insurance;
•Approved the city’s preliminary levy for 2023 at a 7.9% increase over the 2022 levy. The preliminary levy is the maximum amount a city would be allowed to levy. The final levy may be, and frequently is, lower than the preliminary levy; and
•Heard an update from Vogel regarding the recent street flooding associated with the five inches of rain that fell in a two-hour period. According to Vogel, unfortunately, it doesn’t appear enough damage was caused to qualify for federal or state disaster aid. However, Vogel encouraged residents who did receive damage to contact City Hall for the city to determine if there is anything it can do to aid in the recovery.
ISANTI ODDS AND ENDS
In other action, the Isanti City Council:
•Amended the city’s hunting and firearms ordinance to allow for the use of bows and arrows at the soon-to-be-completed outdoor archery range. At the same time, the council also approved the rules for using the archery range that will be posted on-site; and
•Approved their preliminary levy with an increase of $761,103, which is an increase of 8.1%. As with the Cambridge levy, the preliminary sets the maximum amount that can be levied, and it can be less than the 8.1%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.