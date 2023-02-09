Cambridge-Isanti One-Act returns to state

The Cambridge-Isanti High School One-Act troupe is making yet another trip to state following the team’s second-straight section championship last weekend in Duluth. All told, this is the CIHS Theatre Department’s ninth time advancing to state, including the fourth time in the last six years. North Branch One-Act is the only other theatre department to advance to state from this section in those six years.
This year’s chosen performance was “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane,” a story adapted by Dwayne Hartford from a children’s book by Kate DiCamillo by the same name. The premise of the play is a vain and self-centered toy rabbit coming across several different people and experiences that ultimately leads the toy to learn what it is to love, to lose that love, and find the courage to love again.
At state, which will take place at St. Catherine University’s O’Shaughnessy Auditorium on Thursday, Feb. 9, CIHS will attempt to repeat last year’s receiving of a Starred Performance — the school’s first-ever designation at state. Rather than awarding specific placings for each of the eight performances, judges award “Starred Performances” to as many (or as few) troupes as they deem worthy.
Several cast and crew have also been awarded individual honors in earlier competitions. Arianna Melby, Sydney Bailey, Evan Goebel, and Logan Johnson each earned All-Conference honors. Jude Hiland, Jenna Anderson, Callie Bremer, and Rachel Wolf earned All-Conference Honorable Mention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.