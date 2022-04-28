Cambridge-Isanti Schools receives large grant for summer school

Students in the Cambridge-Isanti School District will have ample opportunity to get a little extra learning in over the summer, thanks to the district’s receiving of a large grant through the Minnesota Department of Education.
“Due to the hard work of our finance department, along with a team that gathered to plan for writing that grant, we were awarded with a significant amount of money of very restricted funds,” said Director of Teaching and Learning Dr. Brenda Damiani at the April 21 school board meeting. “But this money was absolutely needed and we are very excited about this money.”
Damiani said the money can only be used this summer, with the goals of accelerating student learning, providing enrichment opportunities, and mental health support.
According to Director of Community Education Christina Thayer Anderson, some programs will be available to all students, while some will only be available to qualifying students.
Included in the programs for all students are field trips for K-5 students, STEAM programming for those same grade levels, and middle school “Hangout” with field trip opportunities.
“These opportunities will be outside of our targeted services program,” Thayer Anderson said.
Programs for qualifying students will include targeted services in grades K-8; afterschool enrichment, coupled with targeted services; tutoring for 2nd- and 3rd-graders in literacy; transitioning to 9th grade at the high school; and credit completion at the high school.
“It (the targeted services program) has been running for many years in the district,” Thayer Anderson explained, “but with an effort to really reduce class sizes in that program and provide some small-group, focused instruction for students.”
According to Damiani, one of the goal areas of the MDE grant is mental health support.
“We know the challenges that many of our students have had,” she said. “And as society opens up, there are still lasting impacts on these students for these past few years. So, being able to offer that mental health support with all of our programming is absolutely vital and one of our main goals.”
She said the district will have a counselor or other mental health experts available within those programs to do outreach with both students and families. The district will continue to partner with Lighthouse for counseling services.
Thayer Anderson said one of the biggest benefits of the grant is it allows the district to increase compensation to staff who are leading these programs.
According to Finance Director Chris Kampa, the grant was for $404,000. He also said the district had previously allocated $151,000 towards summer programming, making for a total of $555,000.
“This was a competitive grant process,” Kampa told the board. “And as we were trying to build it out for our application, I think I made a comment that ‘money is no object’ — we’re going to ask for as much money as we can. It’s pretty neat we were able to get these resources.”
GIRLS ATHLETICS RECEIVES LARGE DONATION
The April 21 school board meeting also featured another significant financial boost in the form of a $267,000 donation from the estate of Lois Tureen that will go directly to the girls athletic program. Tureen was a former teacher at Cambridge who in 1972 organized the first official girls high school sports in the school’s history, a track program whose first competition was called “Track-O-Rama.” The girls track team went on to win four straight conference championships, beginning in 1984. The 1985 team won the section championship as well. Tureen also coached state champions in the shot put and high jump.
For her accomplishments, Tureen was inducted into the 2002 Minnesota High School Track and Field Hall of Fame and was inducted into the Bluejacket Hall of Fame in 2017.
“Both Lois and Jerry (her husband) enjoyed students, families, friends, church, and community,” said Superintendent Dr. Nate Rudolph. “A strong commitment to education was a continued goal of theirs.
“We are so fortunate for their generosity and thinking of our students, and we will put those dollars to good use,” Rudolph concluded.
He told the board they will form a steering committee “which will ensure the wishes of Lois’ estate are always watched over as we allocate those dollars towards girls athletics.”
