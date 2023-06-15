Cambridge-Isanti Schools was one of only five school districts statewide recognized by the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) this month for Exemplary Sustained PBIS Implementation — an evidence-based framework for preventing problem behavior, providing instruction and support for prosocial behaviors, and supporting social, emotional and behavioral needs for all students. Seven Cambridge-Isanti schools also received individual school recognition.
“The schools and districts receiving recognition this year are leaders in improving school climate, involving the community and increasing student achievement,” according to the MDE News Release. Cambridge-Isanti Schools will be recognized by Commissioner Willie Jett during the PBIS Summer Institute and Recognition Ceremony on June 15, 2023.
“At each of our schools, our Bluejacket character traits are at the center of the behavior we teach and expect from our students,” said Superintendent Nate Rudolph. “Students in C-I Schools learn at an early age that demonstrating respect, responsibility, self-discipline, honesty and compassion make our schools and community a better place for all to learn and live.”
From our Caring Critters at Cambridge Primary and Bluejacket Pride Celebrations at Isanti Primary to our True Bluejacket and Bluejacket Brag recognitions at CIHS, each school has a unique way of teaching and celebrating our Bluejacket Way. Teams at each Cambridge-Isanti school are very intentional about implementing evidence-based strategies with fidelity. With a strong district focus and common language from early childhood through high school, we work to build a positive and welcoming community for all.
Learn more about character education, anti-bullying efforts, social-emotional learning, expectations for student conduct, our positive behavioral intervention strategies for building a positive school climate at www.c-ischools.org/bluejacket-way
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.