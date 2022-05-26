Strife between teachers and other education unions and various school districts has dominated headlines recently. Last week, Cambridge-Isanti Schools and the district’s teachers union made sure they didn’t join those headlines.
On Tuesday, May 17, the Cambridge-Isanti Schools teachers voted to approve new contract for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years. At its Thursday regular meeting on Thursday, the Cambridge-Isanti School Board also voted to approve the agreement.
“As a school board, we value our teachers and staff tremendously,” Board Chair Tim Hitchings said. “We want to do everything we can to improve compensation while maintaining our duty to be responsible fiscal stewards of the total budget. Our referendum will allow us to increase compensation this year, and we believe that the proposed increase will make us competitive while fulfilling our referendum promises.”
Leading up to the November 2021 referendum, the school board had made three main promises to the community. Funding would be used:
• To hire more teachers to lower class sizes;
• To retain our outstanding teachers and staff; and
• To enhance career-technical education and college readiness.
“This settlement has taken the first steps toward making our master agreement competitive within our comparable districts,” said Education Minnesota Cambridge-Isanti lead negotiator Justin Kennedy. “We hope to make further progress toward this goal by addressing state funding inequities that limit our district.
“Considering the many language changes that we agreed upon, the contract has been updated and reflects the many changes in education that have occurred over the past several years. We look forward to partnering with the school board and community as we work to address inequalities in the state’s funding formula for education.”
TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT
Under the new contract, every teacher will see a moderate increase in pay (1.4% for the current year and 2% for the 2022-2023 school year), and starting salaries for teachers will increase to $42,708.
The settlement includes granting steps and lanes, as well as improvement to benefits which will amount to a 3.15% total package increase for the current school year (with retroactive pay due before June 30) and a 4.05% total package increase for the 2022-2023 school year.
Other provisions within the contract will increase non-instructional work time for teachers by two days; increase compensation for covering a class during prep-time; provide $500-per-credit tuition reimbursement for teachers to pursue college in the Schools Credentials and/or Career Technical Education certification; and incentivize teachers to take on additional assignments as advisors or coaches for activities and athletics.
In the area of health benefits, the district will increase its total premium contribution by 2.7% for individual plans, 5.2% for employee plus one plans, and 4.4% for family plans.
OTHER COMPENSATION APPROVED
Also at the May 19 meeting, the school board approved several memoranda of understanding with a variety of education unions. The first stated that if the 2022 Legislative session resulted in either an ongoing or one-time increase to the basic formula revenue for districts, 20% of the total increase shall be distributed to all employees in the EMC-I bargaining unit.
However, that MOU is effectively up in the air now that the State Legislature has officially adjourned without any additional education funding agreement in place.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz may call a special session to address this and other unresolved state spending issues.
The other MOUs were based on the additional funding the district received last month for extended summer programming.
Those agreements provided additional compensation for the district’s paraprofessionals and food service workers who will be working this upcoming summer.
