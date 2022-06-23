Cambridge-Isanti teacher, coach killed in crash

The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets football team has a new hashtag — #playforhouts — created in honor of Brandon Houtsma, assistant coach and a sixth-grade math teacher at the middle school. Players and anyone who wishes are using the hashtag to pay respects to the teacher and coach, who was killed Friday night in Kanabec County in a pickup crash. He was 37.
According to the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Department, Houtsma was traveling north on Fish Lake Drive when his vehicle left the roadway and struck two separate trees. Despite life-saving efforts by Kanabec County Deputies and emergency personnel from Welia Ambulance, Houtsma did not survive. He leaves behind his wife Kailyn and three children.
For friends and family of Houtsma, the loss is almost unbearable.
“It was a shock,” said Lia Hass, wife of Ryan Hass, Brandon’s cousin who lived with the Houtsma family since he was age 11. “Brandon was so young, so full of life.”
For her husband Ryan in particular, the loss of Houtsma is difficult.
“They are cousins, but they were more than that,” Lia said. “They were brothers. They had always been together as kids, and as adults they were such good friends.”
Lia said that Brandon “always had a quick wit, a smart comment, a Dad joke and a piece of hysterical comedy to add to any conversation.”
Despite that comedic nature, Houtsma was serious about many things, earning two master’s degrees, playing on several different sports leagues, and working as a trapper known state-wide as a fur buyer and trader.
“He played on every local league you could think of — baseball, softball, volleyball, and every other sport known to man,” Lia said. “I bet he was on 25 different teams over the years. He was an avid golfer, and he supported many local sports teams by being on their golf fundraiser teams.”
Within the community of Ogilvie, where Houtsma and his wife grew up, “He was all around the epitome of small town famous,” Lia said. “Everyone knew and looked forward to bumping into Brandon around town.”
Cambridge-Isanti Superintendent Nate Rudolph called Houtsma “a cherished member of our Cambridge-Isanti family.”
“He gave so much of himself to the youth and families in our community,” Rudolph continued. “His death will have a personal impact on so many people. He was someone who brought joy, energy and optimism to all around him. We are a close-knit community, and many students knew him.”
CMS students and families who are looking for a way to share their grief are encouraged to call CMS Principal Chad Gerlach or the counseling office. For additional help, parents are asked to visit online resources such as ChildMind.org. If more support is needed, they are encouraged to visit the district’s partners at Lighthouse Child and Family Services.
Gerlach told his middle school staff that “Brandon was larger than life and brought positive energy to our CMS family and every student he interacted with in our school district.
“As a 6th-grade math teacher at CMS, football coach at CIHS, youth baseball coach and continuous presence in the weight room, Brandon influenced the lives of thousands of Cambridge-Isanti students over the years,” Gerlach said.
“We will always remember his love of the outdoors, but most of all, Brandon will be remembered as a loving father and husband, who always put his family and friends first. We are heartsick for his wife Kailyn and his three young children.”
Houtsma had recently been named defensive coordinator for the Bluejackets football program.
“Brandon was a great coach and a better person, I am happy to call him a friend. He treated every kid with respect and a smile. I rarely heard him yell, always kind to everyone and always a positive mentor to our players, and he coached that way,” said Bluejackets head football coach Shane Weibel.
“Football can be a complicated physical game and mistakes are going to happen; he corrected technique with enthusiasm.
“He was larger than life — a big guy with a big red beard, gregarious in nature. He loved football and loved coaching it. His impact is hard to measure,” he continued
“Some sophomore members of the 2022 team have started #play4houts and it has taken off. I can’t count how many times it’s been shared along with his picture on Instagram and Facebook. The team has grasped his memory and are dedicating the season to him.”
