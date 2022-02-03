For the last six years, the Minneapolis Star Tribune has drafted what it calls its “Hot Housing Index” — a list of what it defines as the “most dynamic and sought-after housing markets during 2021.” This year’s list reflects a change to previous year’s, with smaller cities — including Cambridge and Isanti — filling out its top 10, with Cambridge ranking number 2 and Isanti coming in at number 4. North Branch comes in at number 27 on the list.
The Star Tribune based its index on a criteria from the Minneapolis Area Realtors. The data was based on “change in the number of sales, available inventory and sale price (per square foot). We ranked each community on those metrics and combined those rankings to get an index score,” the Star Tribune reported. The index compares data in 2021 to the previous five years to arrive at the rankings.
The newspaper indicated that higher home prices in the Twin Cities and in the inner ring suburbs make outer ring suburbs and exurbs — such as Cambridge, Isanti, North Branch and other Isanti and Chisago County cities farther from the Metro area — more appealing.
This influx of new people from the Metro is something Michelle Lundeen with Team Lundeen Realty has seen first-hand.
“We have served a number of our area residents who have moved within the area, and in the last couple of years we have helped a number of people who have moved to our community from the Twin Cities and from outside the metro,” she said. “We have also noticed that this is a trend in a number of listings that we have had in the area as well — that people are moving from the cities to the Cambridge-Isanti communities.
Rockie Ramacher, a realtor with RE/MAX Results said that she too has witnessed a migration of new residents from the Twin Cities at a faster rate than in the past. But inventory for existing houses is way down.
“Currently in Isanti County there is not a lot of inventory on the market,” Ramacher said. “There are more people out looking to buy a home than what we have available, which creates a seller’s market.
Lundeen added that the market benefits the home purchaser as well.
“The current market remains similar to last year; home prices have continued to rise, we are still seeing multiple offers and the market remains competitive for buyers,” Lundeen said. “It is a ‘seller’s market,’ but the buyer’s who purchased in the last few years may feel that it was also a ‘buyer’s market’ since they have gained equity since their purchase.
As of Tuesday, there were close to 40 real estate listings in the Cambridge-Isanti School District. Only a couple dozen of those are existing homes, Lundeen said.
Ramacher said that of the people moving from the Twin Cities and looking for lots to build new homes, the demand for the lot size is usually in the more-than-an-acre range.
“Lots are selling rather quickly if priced appropriately,” she said.
Lundeen said that few lots exist within city limits, and some people may have to pay a higher cost for a new development. “There are new townhomes in the Bridgewater development, and these range from $265,000 to $319,000,” Lundeen said.
“There are also a couple of developments in Isanti and there are lots available specific to those developments and to particular builders,” she added. “The new construction home costs range from $320,000 to $559,900.”
Ramacher said she believes COVID has had a hand in encouraging people to leave the Twin Cities.
“When the pandemic hit, many people were able to work remotely and they found that they no longer needed to be close to the cities for their jobs,” she said. “Many of them were looking for lake homes, a beautiful view, or needed a dedicated office space. In our area they are able to get more ‘bang for their buck’ and find homes that fulfill all of their new needs at a price that is affordable.”
Moving to the area makes perfect sense to the Cambridge native.
“People should move to our community for so many reasons, Ramacher said. “I really enjoy the lakes, outdoor activities, trails, community attractions, easy commute, amazing schools, and the peaceful setting with a small-town feel.”
Lundeen, also a home-town girl, echoed Ramacher. “Our community is a wonderful place to call home. It is growing not only in terms of housing, but also in amenities,” she said.
“The Cambridge and Isanti communities are growing, evolving and welcoming; I think all of this contributes to what makes the area just a great place to call home.”
