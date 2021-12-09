Cambridge levy shows slight increase, tax rate decreases

Being a growing community can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, adding properties to the tax roll decreases the general amount everyone has to pay in property taxes. On the other hand, it’s also more expensive to properly run a city. That is the dilemma facing the City of Cambridge.
According to Finance Director Caroline Moe, the city has grown to a population right around 9,600 in 2020 — an increase of around 1,500 in the last 10 years. With that, the city has needed to increase such things as adding an additional police officer, plus two new staff positions, a full-time city planner and part-time administrative assistant.
With those changes, plus other factors, Moe said the city’s 2022 levy will increase by $222,658 (4%) from 2021. At the same time, the city has been striving to decrease the tax base by encouraging development in the city limits. Those efforts have led to a 4% decrease in the tax rate from 2021. The current tax rate sits at 70.409%, which equates to a decrease of almost 22% since 2015. Moe said the city has made it a goal to be “in the middle of the pack” among all other cities in regards to the tax rate within five years. Moe said if everyone else stays close to the same, that “middle of the pack” would put the city around 62%.
Even with the decrease in tax rate, many property owners are still seeing an increase in their taxes. According to Moe, that is a trend that has been ongoing for several years now, no matter how small of a levy increase or how large of a decrease in the tax rate takes place.
The reason for this, she said, is because the valuations of retail property — especially “Big Box” retailers, continue to decrease, to the tune of 14% since 2015. This decrease in values equates to a 32% decrease in those entities’ city taxes in that same time frame. Other downtown businesses have seen a 41% drop in their property values, making for a 57% decrease in city taxes paid.
The opposite is happening with residential property values. Moe gave the example of a single family home in Goldenwood that has seen a 60% increase in their value since 2015, despite the fact no improvements have been made to the property. This equates to a 25% increase in city taxes.
Moe emphasized that this is just a small sampling, but it does reflect the overall trend. She also said the city has no control over property valuations. That is done by the county, with a property owner having a right to dispute their valuation each spring.
