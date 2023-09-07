Join the Cambridge Public Library as we have storytime around the town! We will be visiting several businesses in Cambridge throughout the month for a special look behind the scenes. No sign-up needed, but do try to arrive on time, as we plan to have a lot of fun in a short 30 minutes. Small prizes will be available at each location.
On Wednesday, September 13 at 10:45am we will be meeting at DW Companies, which is located directly across from the Isanti Fairgrounds. We will enjoy a story, and also get to see some really cool machinery!
Join us for additional Storytime Around the Town dates:
September 20: Herman’s Bakery (130 Main St. S., Cambridge)
September 27: Doctor Monte’s Auto (115 Main St. N., Cambridge)
The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at (763) 689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.