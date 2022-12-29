Start off the year right with healthy eating.
Rahsa Bale, SNAP Outreach Specialist and Chisago County Age Well Coalition member, will offer some tips and tricks on how to make healthy eating choices on a budget. She will also cover resources available to seniors facing food insecurity.
This Eating Healthy for Seniors event is set for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Cambridge Public Library. Registration is required on the events calendar at ecrlib.org.
This event is made possible by Cambridge-Isanti Community Education and Second Harvest Heartland in partnership with the East Central Regional Library.
The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
