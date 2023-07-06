The Cambridge Public Library welcomes local author Dean Hovey as part of the library’s monthly author visit series. Hovey will talk about the newest installment in his Pine County Mysteries Series, Taxed to Death, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.
This event is recommended for teens and adults, and no registration is necessary. We will meet in the Great Northern Room on the lower level of the library.
The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at (763) 689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
