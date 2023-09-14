Join the Cambridge Library for a Jigsaw Puzzle Contest at the Cambridge Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Teams will be formed and compete to see who can complete a jigsaw puzzle the fastest. All puzzles will be provided. The fastest team will win a prize and bragging rights.
Individual registration is required for all participants, recommended for ages 10 and older. They will try to keep family/friend groups together as a team if possible, so please indicate when registering if there are other registrants you want to be teamed up with.
Registration opens on ECRL’s Events Calendar on Thursday, Sept. 21 at ECRLIB.org. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Cambridge Library.
The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at (763) 689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
