Go beyond cartooning and illustration and into the world of visual storytelling through a special Manga Workshop at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 9 at the Cambridge Public Library.
Leading the workshop will be Dennis Lo, a professional teaching artist for the St. Paul-based COMPAS organization.
Recommended for ages 12 to adult, this two-hour event will cover the manga genre -- comics or graphic novels originating from Japan – and how it has developed.
Learn about narrative structure and the various approaches. For instance, will the story center on a plot or will it be character driven?
Other storytelling elements will be covered, too, including the conflict in a story and a conclusion.
The workshop will also cover the use of symbolism, comparing Western and Eastern style traditions. All supplies will be provided.
Registration is required and opens Saturday, June 11, at 10:30 a.m. on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Space is limited.
This program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood Street N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-7390.
For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
