Bring your family and friends to Jumbo Game Day! We will be playing a giant game of the family favorite classic board game, Candyland, at ECRL branch library in Cambridge. Mark your calendars:
Friday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cambridge Public Library, 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge.
Candyland only takes about 15 minutes to play and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
This game is recommended for ages 5 and up. No registration necessary.
For more information, visit ecrlib.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.