Cambridge Lighted Snowflake Parade makes milestone run

Cambridge kicks off the holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 19, with the 25th Cambridge Lighted Snowflake Parade. This year there will be 65 glowing floats to light up Cambridge’s downtown and celebrate the season.
Started by local business owners Bonnie Schlagel and Nancy Clay, the parade has been a nice way for the community to come together in the winter months for 25 of the past 27 years, with the exception of one COVID year and another year early on when it was canceled due to extraneous obstacles.
With Santa taking the lead, the parade begins at 5:30 p.m. near Cambridge City Park on 2nd Ave SW, turns south on South Ashland Street for a block, takes a left onto 3rd Ave. SW for another block, then heads north on Main Street through downtown Cambridge. The parade should take about 45 minutes in order to minimize spectators and participants being out in the cold, but based on the latest forecast, temperatures are expected to be in the teens, so dress warmly.
Before the parade, at 5 p.m., there will be a Tree Lighting Ceremony at the corner of Highway 95 and Main Street — where the Arlington Hotel was located.
Free photos with Santa will be taken by Cambridge Family Dental at City Center Mall from 3 to 5 p.m. and Santa will come back after the parade for take-your-own photos.
Additionally this year, after some time off because of Covid restrictions, visiting ambassadors will once again be making appearances at senior living facilities to spread some holiday cheer. The ambassadors will visit GracePointe Crossing, Mill Ridge Terrace, and Rosewood Senior Living.
For a complete list of events, visit the Cambridge Ambassador’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.