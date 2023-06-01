Cambridge Lutheran Church is hosting Vacation Bible School again this August. Gather, Grow, Go is for all kids aged 4 - grade 5 (completed). VBS is offered August 7th - 10th, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. An extended day option is available from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. for those in grades 1-5. Register by June 21 for a free t-shirt. Final registration deadline is July 18.
GATHER together at VBS where you will have the opportunity to GROW in your faith before you GO and share with others. Kids have fun each day with worship, bible study, snacks, crafts and games. Professional counselors from Green Lake Bible Camp lead this camp bringing energy, music and fun. Contact Kate Roettger, KLR@cambridgelutheran.org, for more information.
Music Camp
A free “Music Adventure Camp” will be offered again this year at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Children who love the arts will want to participate. Camp includes multiple facets of the arts such as singing, dance, creation of sets and acting. The dates are June 13-15 and 20-22, 9:30 am - 12 pm. There is an extended day option and transportation available for youth participating in the Play Inc. Arts program. There will be a final performance on Sunday, June 25th.
Music Adventure camp will be led again by long-time area music teacher, Shirley Geib. She brings laughter, joy, energy and a life-time of teaching experience, all given as a gift to our kids. Contact Kate Roettger, KLR@cambridgelutheran.org, for more information.
