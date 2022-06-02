A 70-year-old Cambridge man was killed on Sunday, May 29, as a result of a broadside collision with another vehicle.
The accident occurred on Highway 65 at the intersection of Towns Edge Road in southern Isanti County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report, at about 2:43 p.m., 70-year-old James Verner Wickoren of Cambridge was traveling eastbound on Towns Edge Road and attempting to cross Highway 65 when the 2014 Buick Enclave he was driving was broadsided by a 2008 Audi S5, driven by 20-year-old Houston Gregory Becker of Isanti. As a result of the collision, the Buick rolled over before coming to rest in the center median.
Wickoren was declared dead at the scene.
Becker, along with his passenger, 20-year-old Jack Henry Carlson of New Richmond, Wisc., were taken to Cambridge Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
According to the incident report, all three were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision. The report also states that alcohol was not involved.
