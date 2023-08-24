The Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation is a Partner Fund of the Initiative Foundation led by an advisory board of local volunteers who have made a commitment to strengthen our communities. The original Memorial Hospital Foundation was founded in 1992 when Allina took over . Our partnership and transfer to the Initiative Foundation occurred in 2017 to better serve our communities and our volunteer board. Our vision is to see a healthy and vibrant population in the greater Cambridge area.
As local volunteers, we know our neighbors, share your interests and are invested in the future of our community. Our partnership with the Initiative Foundation combines local knowledge and leadership with professional expertise and guidance to identify community needs, serve donors and manage our investments.
Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation welcomes and encourages grant applications from tax exempt, non-profit organizations that are likely to have a substantial positive impact on health and wellness in our community.
Preference will be given to innovative programs that encourage volunteerism or community involvement.
General Guidelines:
1. Eligible applicants are those that serve people living and/or working within Isanti County and the surrounding area and include:
a. 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations,
b. community groups operating through a mission-related fiscal host with the appropriate tax-exempt status,
c. school districts, or
d. local units of government.
2. Grants will be made only in support of proposals that fit our purpose and that benefit the community identified in the geographic boundaries described above.
3. The Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation Advisory Board will periodically review the minimum and maximum grant size. Our current maximum grant size is $5,000.
APPLICATION PROCEDURE:
1. Applicants complete and submit online application:
https://www.GrantRequest.com/SID_1411?SA=SNA&FID=35086
2. The Advisory Board reviews grant applications and makes grant recommendations to the Initiative Foundation.
3. Initiative Foundation staff process grant awards and sends award letters (electronically, via DocuSign) and payments directly to grantees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.