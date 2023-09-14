Cambridge modifies School Resource Officer contract

While numerous law enforcement agencies have outright terminated their School Resource Officer contracts with school districts over concerns with the wording of recent Minnesota Legislation that limits allowable methods of restraining students, the city of Cambridge has not only declined to terminate its contract with Cambridge-Isanti Schools but has found a loophole to limit the police department’s liability if a major incident should break out.
According to City Administrator Evan Vogel, the part of the state’s legislation that troubled him was the term “agent of the district.”
“That has been interpreted to mean our SROs,” Vogel said. “There are limitations in this (legislation) as to use of force and enhanced accountability and enforcement measures which has many of the law enforcement labor groups a bit skittish and concerned.”
Vogel emphasized that he doesn’t agree with the decision to outright pull SROs from districts. “After discussions with the school district, with PD, and with our attorneys, I think that is not how I think we should proceed,” he said. “The feedback that we get from Cambridge-Isanti Schools are the SROs are highly valued. The kids develop relationships with them, and they provide a safe and calming presence in the schools.”
In order to preserve the program, Vogel has come up with an altering of the contract to specify exactly which officers are working under contract as SROs. In doing so, Vogel says he believes this would free up any liability for any other officers who might need to respond to an incident at one of the schools.
“We wanted to make sure we were protecting any of our employees,” Vogel said. “We felt that the best answer to make clear that any responding officer to the school is not themselves an agent of the school was to clearly define ‘agents of the school,’ so we wanted to name the officers that have the position title of school resource officer.”
According to the modified contract, Officer Dan Owl and Officer Kevin Gross are being specifically identified as the SROs for the five Cambridge school buildings (Cambridge Primary, Intermediate, and Middle Schools, plus Cambridge-Isanti High School and Woodland Campus).
Cambridge Police Chief Todd Schuster indicated that he, plus Officers Owl and Gross were consulted before recommending this change.
“We’ve spent a great amount of time between me, the deputy chief, City Administrator Vogel, and the school resource officer themselves to try and come up with the best plan,” Schuster said. “We’re planning for the worst. The amount of times our SROs have actually had to use any force to restrain a student has been very, very minimal.”
“I appreciate the effort on behalf of the school district and city to resolve the issue,” said Councilmember Mark Ziebarth, who just retired in June as the Isanti Intermediate School Principal.
The motion to make the recommended changes to the SRO contract was approved unanimously.
LIQUOR STORE DISCONTINUES LOTTERY SALES
Citing a larger strain on employees than what the net proceeds are worth, soon-to-be Northbound Liquor store manager Tina Davidson asked the council for permission to discontinue selling lottery tickets.
According to Davidson, the liquor store typically only makes a minimal amount of profit from lottery sales.
“If the liquor store made tons of money (off lottery sales), this wouldn’t even be up for discussion,” Davidson said. “This year through July we have made $4,700. This is not huge compared to the time and effort just putting in the lottery, taking out the lottery — it’s just crazy.”
Davidson said it takes closing managers at least 15 minutes to close out lottery sales separately each night. Additionally, there is a ton of new employee training that needs to take place, but despite all that training, errors — particularly in winnings payouts — are inevitable. The biggest strain on the staff, though, is how lottery sales wind up creating a backlog of customers looking to purchase alcohol.
“I really feel like we could use all this time helping customers rather than wasting time on the lottery,” she concluded.
Councilmember Bob Shogren asked if Davidson knew if a major winning lottery ticket had ever been sold at Northbound.
“If there were a high winner, say a million dollars, doesn’t the city or liquor store receive a significant amount of money for selling the ticket,” he asked.
“Yes,” Davidson responded to the question about receiving a payout for selling winning tickets, “however we have never seen that before. I don’t even know what our highest payout was.”
She added the only other liquor store in the area that sells lottery is Braham’s. And in the case of North Branch’s liquor stores, “they are so happy and thankful they don’t.”
A motion to discontinue lottery sales at Northbound Liquor, effective immediately, passed on a 4-1 vote.
“Maybe it’s just a hopeful attitude that someday, someone will buy a big winner at Northbound Liquor and we can build something like a water park (with Northbound’s take),” Shogren said while casting the lone nay vote.
