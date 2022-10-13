Cambridge narrows focus for downtown revitalization

Throughout the summer, Cambridge staff and councilmembers have engaged in an investigation into what residents and businesses envision for how to restore and revitalize the downtown business district. That investigation has included meeting with residents during the “Third Thursday” events, having organized meetings with downtown business owners, plus looking back at the recommendations of the Minnesota Design Team from their visit in 2015. Some of those findings and a request for further direction from the council were presented by Deputy City Administrator Alex Smith during the Oct. 3 council meeting.
Smith said that both the public and business owners shared several similar ideas for improving downtown. Included in those ideas were to find a way to fill the vacant buildings, find a way to be more pedestrian (and dog) friendly, and create a cleaner, “unified” look, possibly with the addition of artwork.
One of the ideas that the two differed greatly on, however, dealt with parking. Smith said of the people who filled out surveys during Third Thursdays, 86% said they would support the removal of on-street parking in front of businesses on select blocks to support outdoor dining and better pedestrian accommodations. A majority of the business owners said the exact opposite, according to Smith. She said many indicated they have older clients who prefer to park immediately in front of their destination. They indicated the removal of parking spots would hurt downtown business and that there should be more parking made available.
On parking, Smith said studies completed by staff and the Minnesota Design Team indicated there is plenty of parking available in the downtown district, albeit maybe not quite as close to businesses as some people would like. She said there are currently 1,235 parking spaces within a ring around the downtown district. Surveys indicate that 971 spaces are the minimum needed for that area.
Despite that, she said the staff’s recommendation would be to not eliminate any parking to widen sidewalks and/or accommodate outdoor dining. As a compromise, she mentioned there are temporary “parklets” that would accommodate outdoor dining in select locations during the warm weather months and be removed during the cold weather months. She said these parklets are less expensive than doing permanent alterations, with the only problem being where to store them when not in use.
Additional, less expensive ideas for making downtown more inviting included the addition of directional signage, possibly utilizing QR codes linked to the city’s website; additional bike racks; paying local artists for murals, statues, or sculptures; along with the addition of electric vehicle charging stations.
During the discussion, the council indicated they agreed with not permanently removing parking. However, none of the other ideas were met with a unanimous thumbs up.
FILLING THE EMPTY
Previously, the city established a Redevelopment Fund of $2.4 million with the goal of using it to spur business growth not only downtown but throughout the city. That money was first used to purchase the old Community College land on the west end of the city from the state to resell the land to Kwik Trip. City Administrator Evan Vogel said the sale to Kwik Trip should be finalized soon, meaning the city will have the full amount at its disposal again soon.
During her presentation, Smith mentioned using a portion of the money to expand the city’s current grant/low-interest loan program for businesses. That expansion could include allowing businesses to apply for more money and for more than aesthetic improvements to the outside or non-optional improvements to the inside. This expansion could even be used to aid in the purchase of businesses or the remodeling of the building. She mentioned the city could go as far as purchasing buildings and “flipping” them, however, the council didn’t seem too enthusiastic about that.
Additional money at the city’s disposal is $700,000 in the Water Fund, which Smith suggested might be used to help businesses with the installation of sprinkler systems — something that is very costly and probably was a major deterrent for potential businesses moving in. That idea was very agreeable with the council, with them mentioning how it would prevent a block-long catastrophe like what could have happened when the old Arlington Hotel building caught fire.
The council indicated they were in favor of using a portion of the $2.4 million for expanding the grant/low-interest loan program, but they weren’t sure exactly how much money they would like to use. They agreed they didn’t want to ignore the rest of the city and solely use the money downtown.
Smith said the council does have some time to consider what was presented. She said the current timeline is to spend the fall and winter coming up with more concrete ideas, with the implementation of their decisions beginning in the spring of 2023. She also said the public and business owners are invited to continue offering suggestions and feedback throughout the entire process.
