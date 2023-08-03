Due to an untimely (but much needed) rainstorm, Cambridge’s National Night Out was contained to inside the Cambridge Fire Station, with the exception of the grilling of the burgers and hot dogs, which was done under the shelter of a tent. While the rains did lower the normal sized crowd of people coming to enjoy free food and other activities such as face painting by the Cambridge Ambassadors, a decent number of people braved getting wet while making their way inside.
