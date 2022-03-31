Kendare Blake has always loved to read, a skill she developed early on. Even at a young age, the former Cambridge resident, now of Gig Harbor, Washington, had a sort of infatuation with words and learned how to read from, of all places, Garfield books.
“I could read before kindergarten,” she said. “We didn’t have a ton of money, so my mom took me to the public library because it’s free and it’s fun on a Saturday. ... We read a lot of the Garfield collection, and I actually learned to read from Garfield because they were such nice, short sentences. I could memorize them and eventually pick out the words.
“In school I always loved writing papers or anything to do with words, so when I started writing my own short stories and longer novels, it just felt natural. It felt like something I was going to do eventually.”
Blake has parlayed that eventuality into a hugely successful career as an author, one that has landed her on the New York Times Best Seller list and earned her notice on National Public Radio’s 2011 list of top five Young Adult novels. If that weren’t enough, her book “Anna Dressed in Blood” has been optioned by Stephenie Meyer, author of the “Twilight” series, to be developed into a movie franchise, according to Variety.
Blake’s novel “All These Bodies” will be the focus of an upcoming virtual discussion at the Cambridge Public Library at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23. In addition to discussing the book, Blake will take questions from the audience about this and her previous works.
“All These Bodies” tells the story of an ordinary town in northern Minnesota in the summer of 1958 that encounters the extraordinary. A number of “bloodless murders” have been committed across the upper Midwest, with the victims being somehow drained of their blood with no blood left behind. The Carlson family, who live on a farm outside that ordinary town, is killed. Their blood, however, is left behind; it covers the head and body of 15-year-old Marie Catherine Hale, who is discovered standing at the scene of the crime among the victims.
At first, it is assumed that Marie is a survivor of the attack, but soon she is arrested for the string of crimes. It is up to aspiring journalist Michael Jensen, the sheriff’s son, to learn what happened to the Carlsons and the other victims, since he is the only person Marie will confide in.
How she got here
“All These Bodies” is a perfect read for fans of true crime or mysteries, like Blake herself. One mystery, though, may be how a Cambridge, Minnesota, native wound up as a successful novelist. “It didn’t happen overnight,” Blake admits.
“I was submitting things (for publication) when I was still in high school,” Blake said. “But they weren’t there yet. It takes time. It takes time to develop the skill.”
After graduation, Blake attended Ithaca College in western New York. She returned to Minnesota for a short time afterwards, but then attended Middlesex University in London, earning a master of arts degree in creative writing.
“I reached a lot of points where I wondered if I would ever be good enough or if I would always just be right underneath,” she said. “I made a pact with myself that if I didn’t have something — anything — published by the time I was 30 that I would give up.
“Now I probably wouldn’t have actually, but luckily that didn’t have to be.”
During the year she was a student working on her master’s degree, she was fortunate to be “completely immersed in nothing but writing and thinking about writing and talking about writing and being surrounded by writers. It really upped my game and it really changed the way I thought about writing, and the things that I wrote while I was on the course there, they started to sell.”
Her short stories got attention first, but when she was finished with her degree and returned to the United States, she found that her novels had started to receive interest.
“People were nibbling all of a sudden who had previously ignored my bait,” she said, laughing at her fishing metaphor.
Different books, different genres
Blake finds that she is drawn to the supernatural, possibly because of reading Stephen King as she was growing up. She recalls that King’s 1992 “Gerald’s Game” was one of the first novels she read. However, she adds, her writing is “all over the place.”
One of her stories that “won a small prize” is about an amoral photographer; it has no supernatural elements. But, she said, “I kept being drawn to the weird, drawn to the strange. I love Angela Carter and her takes on feminist fairy tales. I’ve always been drawn to Arthurian legends and Greek mythology, so those influences always make their way into my work somehow.”
Although she finds herself writing with fantastical elements, each of her books is unique in genre. “Anna Dressed in Blood” and the second book in this duology “Girl of Nightmares” are ghost stories; her Goddess war series features Greek mythological creatures; the “Three Dark Crowns” anthology is dark fantasy.
For the writing of “All These Bodies,” Blake was prompted by her interest in murderers and serial killers, including the Starkweather-Fugate killings of 1957 and 1958, where two teenagers killed 11 people in Nebraska and Wyoming; and the Clutter family murders, the event that prompted Truman Capote’s writing of “In Cold Blood.” She was also inspired by the vampire hysteria in New England of the 1800s, where people believed that tuberculosis was caused by vampirism.
“So that’s where the supernatural angle kind of came in (for ‘All These Bodies’),” she said.
In addition to her own works, Blake has been tasked by Disney Hyperion with adding to the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” universe, which will be a trilogy. Having written the first, “In Every Generation” —which stars the daughter of Buffy’s best friend Willow — Blake has just submitted a revision draft for the second book.
“I have been a Buffy fan since the womb, or at least that’s what it feels like. Being a fan of Buffy was the whole reason for taking on ‘In Every Generation,’” Blake told polygon.com, when she was asked to take on the task. “I had no choice. You don’t say no to Buffy.”
Sadly, as a busy writer, she does have to say no to a few things, such as reading strictly for enjoyment. She is often asked to read other writers’ works in order to provide publicity for the cover of their books.
“I get asked to read a lot of Young Adult books to blurb, so when I get a chance to read just for pleasure, I tend to read adult stuff that I have just happened to have heard about,” she said. One of the books she acquired recently is “As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of the Princess Bride,” written by Cary Elwes, who played Wesley in the movie. The film — with a screenplay written by William Goldman from his book — contains, naturally, elements of fantasy and the supernatural.
Blake will be able to discuss her works and her attration to “the weird” at the April 23 event, to be held in the Great Northern Room on the lower level of the library, 111 Dellwood Street N. Registration is required on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. For more information, visit ecrlib.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.