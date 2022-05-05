The Cambridge Area Pickleball Association is offering a free pickleball lesson and Drills N’ Skills as the outdoor season starts.
The lessons will be held on Monday, May 23, and Wednesday, May 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cambridge outdoor pickleball courts.
The first night is a lesson for new players, with the second evening of skills and drills to increase the player’s comfort and confidence on the pickleball courts.
Pickleball is described as the combination of badminton, ping pong and tennis, and is played on a court about half the size of a tennis court. In the past three years, more than 150 players in the area have joined in getting exercise and improving their health. Pickleball paddles and balls are available for the lesson and drills. Join in the exercise, fun and friendship, and then enjoy the sport for the rest of the summer.
Openings are available for only 10 participants. For questions and/or to reserve your place, please phone 763-567-9641.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.