A report of a possible gas leak in the area of Cambridge Primary and Intermediate Schools resulted in the evacuation of students to local churches for a couple hours on Monday, Feb. 14.
According to a message from the school district and a Facebook post from the City of Cambridge, students and staff were evacuated from the school buildings to nearby churches due to a “maintenance issue.” In an update of the city’s original post it was revealed that the reason for the evacuation was a potential gas leak, and that Cambridge Fire Department, Cambridge Police Department, Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, and CenterPoint Energy were on the scene to investigate.
A gas leak was quickly discovered and was immediately isolated, with the line being shut down and remaining shut off until further repairs could be made. Students were able to return to their classes for the remainder of the day at around 11:30 a.m. The only classes that wound up being canceled was afternoon preschool.
“Thank you to all of the teachers, and staff who reported the problem, and evacuated all students in a safe and orderly manner,” read a statement from the district.
“To all of the first responders, CenterPoint staff and school staff who responded quickly, located the problem, and shut off the line, and to our partners in the Cambridge-Isanti School District for their remarkable communication as we worked together to resolve this problem.”
CMS in e-learning for five days
In another, unrelated maintenance issue, Cambridge Middle School students were placed in E-Learning on Monday, Feb. 14, and will continue through the end of the week.
“Cold weather damaged the well-water system over the weekend,” read a message on the district’s website. “Some repairs were completed on Sunday (Feb. 13), but there is additional damage elsewhere in the system. Unfortunately, we have not achieved water clarity or consistent water pressure. The diagnostic crews are still working to find the source of the problem. Once the problem is isolated, it will take at least 48 hours to fully chlorinate and reflush the plumbing system. Without water, we have no use of kitchen facilities, handwashing facilities or toilets. Therefore, we cannot have students or staff in the building.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.