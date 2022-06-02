Cambridge Public Works to pick up brush left by Monday’s storm

The City of Cambridge Public Works Department will be assisting city residents with the disposal of downed trees and branches that resulted from the storm on Monday, May 30.
According to information from the city, public works will clean up material that is left on rights-of-way. A right-of-way is “the area 15 feet back from the curb along city streets.”
The city will collect brush with “a maximum diameter of no more than 4 inches.”
A calendar for clean-up has been established by the city. Brush pick-up dates are:
• Thursday, June 2 – Friday, June 3: the area north of Highway 95 and either side of Highway 65;
• Monday, June 7 – Tuesday, June 8: the area south of Highway 95 and east of Highway 65; and
Wednesday, June 8 – Friday, June 10: the area south of Highway 95 and west of Highway 65.
Public works will not accept material after Friday, June 17. Residents are asked to have materials on the curb line, not in the street, on the listed dates.
For more information, call Cambridge Public Works at 763-689-1800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.