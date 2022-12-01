Cambridge puts a pause on storage pod interim use permits

For the time being, business property owners who wish to house storage pods on their property will not need to seek special permission from the city to do so.
In an attempt to control the can of worms that was recently opened regarding requiring the application for an interim use permit to keep a storage pod on a property, the Cambridge City Council has decided to take a step back to allow staff to consider making changes to that ordinance.
According to Community Development Director Marcia Westover, since May, the city has approved 10 different IUPs to allow storage pod containers. Of those 10, four of the IUPs were given deadlines of Nov. 1 to come in compliance with various conditions imposed on those IUPs. She said two of the four have since removed the storage pods, however, the other two have failed to come into compliance. Of the other six IUPs, which had no set deadline to meet the conditions, two have yet to come into compliance.
Instead of trying to force those remaining businesses to come into compliance in the near future, which would admittedly be difficult given the winter conditions; and because there are potentially still other IUP requests coming down the pipe, Westover suggested to the city council they not proceed with any action against those nonconforming properties nor should they take on considering any additional IUP requests.
“In thinking about all the storage pods we have been looking at over the last several months, staff took a step back and realized that the conditions we have in our code aren’t necessarily working for all the properties,” Westover told the council during their Nov. 21 meeting. “We were thinking about looking at the ordinance as a whole and coming up with a better solution for the planning commission and the council to review.”
“The reason this conversation is here is because of an excessive amount of storage pods that started popping up around the community as a result of supply chain issues and shipment issues,” added City Administrator Evan Vogel. “The city tried to get in front of that, and we’re of the opinion that things should be clearer and they should be easier to understand and enforce.”
The council agreed to put a pause on any official actions regarding storage pods and directed staff to come up with a proposed ordinance amendment around the first meeting in February.
BUSINESS EXPANSION VARIANCE APPROVED
It has only been a few months since the city enacted a moratorium on any new auto-related businesses being opened in the downtown business district, which included not allowing existing businesses to expand, and the city has already approved a variance to that new ordinance.
During the Nov. 21 meeting, the council unanimously approved allowing Steve’s Tire to expand their building on the west side of North Main Street to add on three or four additional service bays, plus additional interior storage and a bathroom remodel. At the same time as expanding, the business will improve the roofing and siding of the entire exterior.
“The planning commission discussed this and made a motion on a six to zero vote to approve the draft resolution,” Westover said. “They welcomed the addition. They felt Steve’s Tire was a long-standing community business and they were all in favor.”
Likewise, the council unanimously approved the variance request.
FIRST STEP FOR THIRD KWIK TRIP
Also at the Nov. 21 meeting, the council unanimously approved the preliminary and final plat for the Kwik Trip that is going to be constructed on the west end of town — on the old Cambridge Community College land.
