Cambridge seeks ways to end park vandalism

Especially throughout this last summer, Cambridge has been plagued with numerous — to the point of almost being daily — incidents of vandalism at its city parks. From picnic tables to outhouses and regular bathrooms and everything in between, virtually nothing has gone unscathed. And the problem is costing the city money and employee time.
The problem is getting so bad that during the Sept. 19 city council meeting, City Administrator Evan Vogel recommended completely closing the bathrooms until a better solution can be found.
“We have been dealing with a lot of vandalism,” Vogel told the council, “and by vandalism, I don’t mean just tagging. We’ve had broken fixtures in the bathroom to the point we are regularly doing cleanup inside those facilities to the point of maybe not daily, but not far off.”
Vogel suggested in particular closing the City Park bathrooms unless there is a scheduled event at the park.
“Obviously, this falls firmly as a not-fun suggestion... but hopefully this can encourage some form of community policing,” he added.
Acting Mayor Bob Shogren suggested additional patrolling of the park by law enforcement in hopes the perpetrators can be caught in the act. Vogel said he doesn’t think it is just a small number of people doing the vandalism since it is taking place in multiple parks around the city.
“Placing someone in the park just to watch for vandalism is going to be expensive,” Police Chief Todd Schuster added, “because we don’t know when the vandalism is taking place.”
He said they have increased the frequency of patrolling through the parks, with someone going through City Park at least once per night. Additionally, some cameras have been put in place to try and catch vandals in the act, but “crimes like these are just so random.”
Vogel said there very well could be more damage than he is aware of since some city employees will just clean it up without reporting it.
Councilmember Mark Ziebarth suggested the city try some sort of “adopt a park” where a group will take on monitoring a park similar to the “adopt a highway” project by the state. Vogel indicated he liked the idea, but it would take some time to figure out the logistics of such a program.
Shogren indicated he wouldn’t want to close the facilities completely. “I think the amenities are a basic function of a city park. I understand the frustration, but I think we should keep them open.”
“I agree with you,” Ziebarth said. “I see it every day at school. Someone overflows a toilet and it’s ‘close the bathrooms down!’ But we can’t do that.”
As a compromise, the council agreed to instruct staff to keep it open for limited hours such as from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They also instructed staff to keep more complete records of what damage is taking place and how much time and money is involved with cleaning it up.
ODDS AND ENDS
In other action, the council:
•Approved two interim use permits for the keeping of chickens. It also tabled one IUP request for chickens since staff had not had the opportunity to survey the property to make sure it met with all of the IUP conditions;
•Approved the purchase of a 2023 squad car. According to Chief Schuster, this was supposed to be a 2022 squad, but he was informed the order was canceled by the dealer and only 2023 vehicles were now available. In addition, he was informed the cost would be considerably greater for 2023, so the department will be replacing one fewer squad next year; and
•Approved an extension for an IUP for storage pods at 355 Garfield Street S. That business, which has had numerous pods on its site already, indicated they haven’t been able to move their inventory to the sales floor as fast as they expected. The council now gave them until Dec. 31, 2022, to remove the pods.
