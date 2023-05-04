Cambridge Summer activities a go despite obstacles

As the old saying goes, “The show must go on!”
Despite the damage to the covered area in City Park that usually shelters Cambridge’s Concerts in the Park and other activities, the city is excited to present this year’s version of the popular summertime staples.
This year’s lineup features three concerts on Friday nights in City Park, with the bands performing in front of the damaged shelter to utilize the available electricity. In addition, two concerts and a “double concert” will be held in conjunction with Discover Downtown’s “Third Thursday.”
The unique double concert kicks off the series on June 15. This event will feature two stages — one each on opposite ends of the event. On one stage will be Sarah & Rob Ember, while the other will feature Andy Tackett. This setup was inspired by Cambridge Customer Appreciation, where two bands frequently have performed simultaneously less than two blocks apart from one another.
The first concert in City Park will feature the “King of Crooners,” Michael Carluccio. He will charm the audience on Friday, June 30.
Next, it will be back to downtown on Thursday, July 20 with a country concert by Isanti native Troy Castellano, a singer/songwriter now based in Nashville. Recently, he recorded a song titled “Hell We Raised,” which is based on his growing up in the area.
Friday, July 28 features Doug Otto & The Getaways — a classic country and blues band, in City Park.
The final downtown concert will be on Aug. 17, featuring a slightly revamped Jonah and the Whales, featuring a new female lead singer. Despite the change, the band promises to continue to be a fan-favorite with their covers of pop music all the way from the 60s to current hits, complete with costume changes by new lead singer Ali Abraham.
The final concert in City Park will be the Johnny Cash cover band Mitchell Hall & The Tennessee Trio on Aug. 25.
All of the concerts will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. In case of bad weather, all but the double concert will be held at the Cambridge-Isanti High School Performing Arts Center. The double concert will be moved to City Center Mall if there is inclement weather. There will also be various food trucks on site at each concert.
KIDS ENTERTAINMENT
This year’s kids lineup will feature three events, running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first will be Little Blue’s Traveling Zoo on June 29. Next up will be a Children’s Musical Theater production of “Madagascar Jr” on July 27. Finally, August 31 will feature a “Bounce House Bonanza.”
In case of bad weather, the traveling zoo and bounce houses will be held at the Cambridge Fire Department, and Madagascar Jr. will be performed at Cambridge Public Library. There will also be food trucks available at each of these events.
ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR
The final scheduled event will be the annual Arts and Crafts Fair, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19 along 2nd Ave. SW and Ashland Street SW. Again, this Readers Choice award-winning event will feature a variety of vendors, food trucks, and a chalk art contest, with awards given in multiple age groups.
Check the city’s website at www.ci.cambridge.mn.us for additional details or updates, or go to the city’s Facebook page @ Cambridge City Hall, Minnesota.
