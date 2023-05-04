The history of most cities inevitably includes stories of a “great” fire that destroys a portion or all of downtown. The Cambridge City Council is taking steps to try and make sure downtown never makes history again.
Back in January, the council approved the creation of a Downtown Fire Suppression Program. This program offers downtown businesses incentives for upgrading their sprinkler systems within their buildings in the next three years by the city covering the costs of stubbing water from the water main to their buildings. According to Deputy City Administrator Alex Smith, the cost of doing such work would cost an estimated $56,000 per business. The city has put aside enough money to currently pay for five businesses.
Following an application process, each business that applied was scored based on a grading rubric. Smith said six total businesses filled out an application, however one of the six was not eligible because their application didn’t fall within the program’s parameters. She was asking the council for preliminary approval of the five eligible applicants to start the project bidding process through solicitation for proposals.
“This is not the final decision,” Smith emphasized. “The final decision will be pending the solicitation for proposals.”
She added the final number to be approved will depend on the bids for each business. However, she wanted the council to include all five to make it more enticing for the bidders.
The five eligible businesses are:
•Mercantile Hotel (whose construction has yet to start)
•Cambridge Bar & Grill
•Thistle & Ivory (soon to be opened in the old Ben Franklin building)
•Happy Productions
•Cambridge State Bank
Smith said the proposals should be received in time for the council to nail down how many of the final five will be approved at the council’s next meeting.
BIDS APPROVED FOR WELL DRILLING, PARKING LOT, STREET IMPROVEMENTS
Although 2023 is an off-year for Cambridge’s long-range scheduled street improvements, the city will be doing some improvements this summer. Specifically the City Hall, Northbound Liquor, and historic old courthouse parking lots will all be resurfaced. Besides that, 2nd Ave. SW will be extended from Spirit River Drive (aka County Road 70) 700 feet west. This extension will be just to the south of the soon-to-be-constructed Kwik Trip.
Finally, drilling a new well and also piping it to the water treatment plant will be performed on the east end of town near Xylite Street NE.
According to City Engineer Todd Blank, Douglas-Kerr Underground was the low bidder in all but the well drilling, which was awarded to Traut Companies, who specialize in that. Blank noted both companies have done work for the city in the past. As an additional bonus, all four bids came in under the engineer’s estimate.
