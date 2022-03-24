If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck … it is now allowed to reside in the City of Cambridge — that is after receiving a proper interim use permit.
Following in the feathered footsteps of the ordinance amendment passed in late 2020 to allow city property owners to keep chickens, the council has again modified that ordinance to allow for the keeping of ducks with similar conditions.
According to Community Development Director Marcia Westover, a resident approached the Planning Commission asking that ducks also be included in the city’s ordinance allowing for chickens. Westover said after staff researched neighboring communities’ ordinance, the keeping of ducks and chickens were similar to one another, so this ordinance amendment follows suit.
As it now reads, any resident wishing to keep female chickens or any duck needs to apply for an interim use permit at a cost of $150, that neighbors be notified ahead of time of their intent to keep ducks on their property, that no more than 6 chickens and/or ducks are allowed on properties less than three acres or no more than 12 chickens and/or ducks on properties over three acres, a separate coop is required, and that the selling of eggs is prohibited, among other requirements.
Originally, the new ordinance prohibited the owning of male ducks (drakes), just as the original ordinance prohibited the owning of roosters. However, Mayor Jim Godfrey asked that drakes be allowed.
“In the information you gave us, there was a noise chart that says basically male ducks are quieter than female ducks,” Godfrey said. “Besides, the drakes are the prettier ones, they have all the colorings.”
A motion to approve the ordinance amendment, with Godfrey’s suggested change to allow for drakes, passed unanimously.
Odds and ends
In other action during the March 21 council meeting, the council:
• Approved the declaration of city precincts following state redistricting. According to City Administrator Evan Vogel, the city will still have two precincts, with Precinct 2 being all residences east of the railroad tracks and south of Highway 95, with Precinct 1 encompassing the rest of the city. The polling locations will both still be at City Hall, with Precinct 1 entering the Fire Hall and Precinct 2 being housed in council chambers. Vogel said adding a third precinct in the future is a distinct possibility, however since state statute mandates precinct boundaries be established by March 29, he preferred to wait to give more time to figure out the logistics of adding a third precinct;
• Approved the final plans and advertisement of bids for the 2022 street improvement project, which will repair the streets in approximately the northern half of Goldenwood this summer. According to City Engineer Todd Blank, the only small change made to the plans since the public hearing is that the sidewalk that was moved from Holly Street to Joy Circle will now be a 9-foot-wide paved trail rather than a cement sidewalk since it now directly connects to the existing walking/biking trail in Brown Park; and
• Approved the preparing a letter of support from the city for the Northern Lights Express passenger railway project, which includes Cambridge as a potential depot stop.
