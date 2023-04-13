Cambridge residents who are concerned about the plight of pollinators will get a month-long reprieve from having to keep their lawns under 12 inches in height.
“No Mow May” is a movement popularized in the United Kingdom, but has gained traction in the United States and Minnesota over the last couple of years.
According to Community Development Director Marcia Westover, the concept is that by not mowing lawns and cutting wildflowers during the vital month of May, people will help revive pollinator species such as bees and butterflies — many of which have or will be included in the endangered species list.
Westover said participation is completely voluntary, and residents don’t need to identify their property as participating. The city will simply refrain from issuing any citations for violating the city’s Nuisances code regarding unkept lawns. Westover added this shouldn’t be an issue since the city typically hasn’t needed to issue such citations until at least June anyway.
ODDS AND ENDS
Also at the April 3 Cambridge City Council meeting, the council:
•Once again received a clean audit for 2022;
•Approved submitting a letter of support for New Pathways for state grant funding. According to City Administrator Evan Vogel, a new state requirement mandates organizations that aid the homeless receive a show of support from the communities they serve;
•Approved a 10-year renewal of the city’s cable television franchise agreement with MidCo; and
•Called for a public hearing to be held on May 15 for a request by the developers of the proposed Strong Oak Apartments for the creation of a Tax Increment Financing District on that property along Old South Main Street.
