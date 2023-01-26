Ever since the closing of Cambridge Launderers and Cleaners back in 2018, the well-known building along Highway 95 on the west end of town has sat vacant, with the now over 100-year-old building rapidly deteriorating. Additionally, it has long been speculated the building site is contaminated with potentially hazardous materials. Because of that, interest in the building has been minimal to the extent the property is soon to be going into tax forfeiture.
According to tax records from the county, the owners of the site, which is two plats, owe a total of just over $30,750 in back taxes.
Because of all of that, the city of Cambridge is being made responsible by the Environmental Protection Agency to conduct a two-phase environmental site assessment to determine the extent of contamination to the site. According to building official Brenda Berends, a preliminary inspection by herself found “the exterior, foundation, floors, and ceiling are all failing.” Additionally, “I suspect the building has asbestos and lead paint.”
Berends said phase one of the mandatory assessment has already been conducted by Braun Intertec back in March 2018 — when the business closed for good. That assessment indicated “the potential exists for soil, soil vapor, and/or groundwater contamination to be present at the site associated with the historic use of the site.”
Additionally, “the potential exists that buried materials are present at the site that require management as solid or hazardous waste.”
Berends said she has found a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency grant that will pay for the entire Phase two assessment. Plus, the MPCA would be able to “walk the city through options” if cleanup is needed.
“It would be nice to know if there was concerning contaminants before the city takes possession of the property, or if we would involve any developer,” City Administrator Evan Vogel said.
