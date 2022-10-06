Almost exactly two years to the day after officially opening the Cambridge Veterans Memorial Park; located at 207 Birch Street South; with a dedication ceremony, the Veterans Memorial Committee is inviting the public to a second dedication ceremony — this time to commemorate the placement of the final five walls, which have been 100% filled with names of veterans. The ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.
The completion and placement of the five walls came about both much faster than anyone on the committee anticipated, but at the same time were long overdue. Several of the walls had been fully reserved with names over a year ago, however supply issues with the stencils for doing the engraving forced the committee to put a pause on the process. Once the stencils arrived, the committee tried to play catchup, but they were leery of rushing and making an irreversible mistake such as misspelling a name.
Because the final wall was almost full, and the high cost of renting the crane needed to put the heavy walls into place, the decision was made last spring to make one final push to fill the last panel and place all the walls at the same time.
Still, the committee was blown away by how fast all eight walls were filled.
“We were thinking it might take maybe about five years to get all of the walls completed,” Committee member Susan Morris said. “And here we get them filled in two years.”
Morris said people are already asking about adding more walls, however, she said the committee isn’t ready to begin that process as of yet. She said there might need to be an alternative way to memorialize additional veterans than with more walls. Logistically, there would have to be some decisions made for where exactly such walls would be placed. Doing so would most likely require tearing up some existing landscaping.
Additionally, the cost of the granite for the walls has increased tenfold, making them less financially feasible. However the committee assures those interested they will work on a way to honor more veterans in some way, they just need a little time to come up with a plan.
DEDICATION CEREMONY
The committee is anticipating a large crowd of spectators at this second ceremony, especially considering there are almost twice as many walls being unveiled. Given that, the committee has come up with plans for controlling traffic flow, not only for people arriving at the park but also for those wanting an up-close look at the walls.
Anybody who has mobility issues who are being driven to the ceremony is encouraged to enter South Birch Street from Highway 95, where there will be a station they can be dropped off less than a block from the park. Drivers can then find a place in the surrounding parking lots to park. For those with mobility issues who are driving themselves, the Minnco Credit Union parking lot will be their designated parking. However, since not all people with mobility issues have handicapped parking plates or tags, the committee is stopping short of designating that lot as “handicapped only.” They simply ask able-bodied spectators to show the courtesy of parking a little farther away.
Committee members state this second dedication ceremony won’t be as long as the first one, with a select few speakers ahead of the official unveiling. There will be some bleachers set up, however since seating is limited, spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. There will also be restrooms and food trucks on site.
Following the ceremony, those with mobility issues will be the first to be invited to come up for a closer look at the walls. Volunteers will be in place with lists of whose names are on which wall to cut down on the need for people to search wall-by-wall for specific names.
Even though the walls may be completed, the committee is still in need of funds to cover the costs of lighting, landscaping, insurance, and general maintenance upkeep. Donations can be made via US Mail at Veterans Memorial Park, P.O. Box 254, Cambridge, MN, 55008; via email at veteransmemorialpark68@gmail.com; at www.veteransmemorialparkinc.org; or by calling 763-645-1155.
