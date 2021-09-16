Following the completion of a new, larger water tower on the west end of town, the City of Cambridge decided to demolish the existing water tower located adjacent to the dog park and public gardens, citing the cost of repairing it would be greater than tearing it down. Additionally, the new, larger water tower had a large enough capacity to suit the city’s needs for the foreseeable future.
The demolition has now been scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 20-21. Crews will mobilize on Sept. 20 to prep the tower and the area, with demolition scheduled for early morning, Sept. 21 and cleanup to be completed by the end of the day.
Since the chosen method of demolition was decided to be by tipping the tower over and then cutting it up, Rum River Drive from 18th Avenue to 1995 Rum River Drive will be closed for a portion of the day on Sept. 21.
